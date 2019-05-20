Guyana: Three gangsters killed by SWAT unit in East Berbice-Corentyne

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Police in ‘B’ Division and members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit were able to put a dent on criminal activities after shooting dead three members of a gang who are believed to have been wreaking havoc on the Corentyne.

The News Room understands that the Police cornered the three bandits at their hideout in the backlands of Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, East Berbice-Corentyne but came under heavy gunfire late Sunday.

Police returned fire and fatally wounded the three men.

Dead are 32-year-old Kelvin Shivgobin called ‘Kelly’ of Belvedere, Ramnarine Jagmohan and Sewchand Sewdat known as ‘One Eye Pappy.’ They were all career criminals.

Shivgobin was on the run since the December 31st, 2018 murder of the Samaroo brothers. He was also a former murder accused and was said to be involved in a series of robberies.

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for him.

The News Room understands that Jagmohan was recently released from prison.

The Police were able to recover an MR-15 and three other guns from the scene Sunday.

Residents flocked the scene as Police removed the bodies.

The bodies were placed in the back of a Police vehicle and transported to the Port Mourant Hospital where the men were officially pronounced dead.

Over the past two days the community of Black Bush Polder faced three armed robberies; the recent case occurred late Saturday night where a single mother of one was beaten and robbed.

The AR-15 weapon that was recovered is said to be the same that was used in the recent robbery of Chinese supermarket at Albion where the Police patrol from the Albion Police Station came under fire.

( 0 ) ( 0 )