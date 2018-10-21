Guyana: Three dead, two injured after fuel truck overturns in Puruni

(INEWS GUYANA) — Three men are now dead after the truck in which they were travelling turned turtle at Kumung Trail, Puruni River on Saturday afternoon.

The dead men were identified as 24-year-old Clifford Anthony, a porter of Itaballi Landing; David Choi-Weenam, 52, a miner of Four Miles, Bartica and Jude James, 39, a miner of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The driver of the truck, 29-year-old Ravi Dookram and his stepson, Steve Carr, 18, of Lot 757 Section C, Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara are listed in stable but serious condition at the Bartica Regional Hospital. Dookram was nevertheless medevac to Georgetown Public Hospital.

Based on reports received, the truck bearing registration number GWW 4811 was transporting about forty-four drums of diesel, and as it was climbing a hill, it developed mechanical problems thus started to descend.

At the time, there were two persons inside of the cabin along with the driver and two others in the tray of the vehicle. Although the driver reportedly attempted to control the vehicle, it toppled several time before landing in its four wheels.

All the men were severely injured but Anthony, Choi-Weenam and James reportedly died on the spot. Their bodies were transported to the Bartica Mortuary but are expected to the transported to the Lyken’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post mortem. An investigation has been launched.