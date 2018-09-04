Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company fires 12 over suspected fraud

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(DEMERARA WAVES) — The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has fired 12 persons following the discovery of “suspicious activities”.

“During a routine internal review of financial procedures, GTT documented suspicious activities which warranted further investigation.

GTT’ spokeswoman, Jasmine Harris said police were called in and those given marching orders included managers and junior staff.

Consequently, reorganization of staff resources was required to ensure and maintain integrity and smooth operation. As part of this process, 12 staffers were terminated,” the telecoms company said.

Sources said a number of those given marching orders included those who were stationed at Giftland Mall’s branch of the company.

GTT sought to assure the public that customer’s accounts were not compromised.

“No adverse impact to any customer was realized and the review and findings bode well for the customers and are necessary for the evolution of organization”.

In the company’s statement, GTT’s Chief Executive Officer, Justin Need was quoted as saying that “we constantly review systems, procedures and resources to maintain an organization that operates at the highest standard of transparency and integrity. This means that our actions must align with a strong value system and high ethical benchmarks as we strive to make GTT the best place to work in Guyana by 2020.”

In August 2018, Nedd announced that the company has taken steps to get international quality management systems certification as the company pivots to be much more customer oriented and quality focused.