Guyana: Teens chopped to death

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with the brutal murders of two teenage boys whose battered bodies were found in the Cotton Tree backdam, West Coast Berbice on Sunday afternoon.

More than five hours after the incident, the Police have not yet issued a comprehensive statement on the murders and the very brief statement did not provide any information on how the young men met their gruesome deaths.

Residents of Number Three, Four and Five Villages on the West Coast of Berbice have blocked the roads and set tyres on fire in protest against the gruesome murders of Isaiah and Joel Henry, ages 16 and 19.

The villagers blocked the public road at Number Five Village and are out in their numbers calling for justice.

The boys, who are cousins, resided at Number Three Village and were last seen alive on Saturday when they left to go into the backdam to pick coconuts.

The young men were discovered with chop wounds about their bodies, including to their faces.

Isaiah’s father Gladstone Henry and other relatives launched a search for him and his cousin when they did not return home on Saturday afternoon.

“They chopped him up cruel; there was an X on his face. His cousin was chopped several times and entire chest was open. This wasn’t normal. We want justice for these boys”.

The bodies were brought out from the backdam at around 18:30h on Sunday.