Guyana: Teenager found guilty of raping boy, 7

By News Room Guyana
February 27, 2020

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A 19-year-old boy was Wednesday convicted by a 12- member jury for the rape of a 7-year-old boy which occurred in 2015.

The teenager was on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown.

The jury found him guilty of the charge which stated that he raped the child between December 1 – 24, 2015.

The court heard that the defendant was 14-years-old when he committed the offence. He was remanded to prison until March 12, 2020, for a probation report and sentencing.

