Guyana: Teen kills his mother’s friend with bow and arrow

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — A 19-year-old resident from Koriabo Village, Barima, North West District (NWD) was on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 remanded to prison for allegedly killing his mother’s friend with an arrow.

Ronell Henry made his appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, and was not required to plead to the manslaughter charge.

Particulars of the charge state that on February 5, 2019, at Koriabo Village, Henry killed Orlando Joseph.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, Henry was consuming alcohol with his mother and her friend, Joseph.

Henry, it is alleged, had an argument with Joseph, which resulted in a confrontation.

The teen reportedly armed himself with an arrow and bow and shot Joseph in his right abdomen.

The injured Joseph was taken to the Mabaruma Hospital where he subsequently died while receiving treatment.

Henry who was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court on February 19, 2019.