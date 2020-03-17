Guyana: Teen jailed for rape of boy, 7

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A 19-year-old boy was on Tuesday sentenced by High Court Judge Jo-Ann Barlow to two years imprisonment for the rape of a 7-year-old boy which occurred in 2015.

Last month, a 12- member jury found him guilty of two counts of the offence which stated that he raped the child between December 1 – 24, 2015.

The court heard that the defendant was 14-years-old when he committed the offence and he was tried under the Juvenile Justice Act.

In court, the teen expressed remorse for his actions. He explained that the case taught him a lesson which has brought him closer to God.

Justice Barlow explained that for this session at the Demerara High Court, there were three similar cases with young offenders and the court needs to send a strong message to the youths.

For the first offence, the teen was sentenced to 1 year 6 months, and 2 years for the latter charge. The sentences will run concurrently, which means he will only serve two years behind bars.

He was sentenced in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act which imposes a maximum of five years for such offences.

The Judge also ordered that the teen is exposed to counselling for young sexual offenders while behind bars.

It was also ordered that after his release from prison, he will have to report to the Ministry of Social Protection Probation Department for a period of two years and should be placed into the Skill Training Program offered by the Ministry so that he can learn a trade and get a job.

Failure to adhere to the orders will result in his imprisonment for a year.

