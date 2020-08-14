(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Police are on the hunt for a teenager who went berserk on Thursday afternoon and stabbed his brother-in-law to death and attacked his sisters and three children – ages 6, 3 and 1.

Dead is 55-year-old Ramdat Singh known as ‘Shami’, a labourer of Bat Creek, Upper Pomeroon River and formerly of Aberdeen, Essequibo Coast.

Police Headquarters in a statement said the incident occurred at around 15:00h at Bat Creek.

Information revealed that Singh was attacked by the suspect and stabbed several times about his body.

The suspect then attacked his two sisters and three children and wounded them after which he fled the area.

One of the sisters and the three children were stabbed about the body, while the other sister’s throat was slashed.

Singh and the injured persons were all placed in a boat and rushed to the Charity Hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

The injured persons were all transferred to the Suddie Hospital where two of them were rushed to the theatre for emergency surgery, while the other three were all treated by a doctor and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in a stable condition.