Guyana: Teen girl commits suicide after alleged sexual assault

(NEWSROOM GUYANA) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead in her bedroom Saturday morning by her father, almost a week after she filed a Police report of being sexually molested by a religious leader in her East Bank Essequibo community.

Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) Commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean told the News Room that the religious leader, who is in his mid-40s, was arrested on February 20 and subsequently released on $150,000 station bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Commander said the incidents occurred between October 2019 and January 2020.

The Senior Cop said the Police are now investigating whether there is a link to the girl’s suicide and the sexual assault case.

Detectives are now preparing a file for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice as to whether the alleged perpetrator should be charged.

A report was made to the Police on February 17.

