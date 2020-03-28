Don't Miss

Guyana: Teacher axed to death by husband in front their children

By News Room Guyana
March 28, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Natoya Speede and Orin King during happier times

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Two children – ages 17, 11 – are now traumatised after they witnessed their father hacking their mother to death with an axe on Friday night at 5 Miles Bartica Potaro Road.

Dead is 37-year-old Natoya Speede, a teacher of Lot 34, 6th Avenue Bartica.

The suspect, Orin King, got the family together under the pretext that they were going for a family photoshoot when he committed the heinous crime.

King attempted to take his own life after he was found by the Police with multiple wounds about his body; he told the ranks that the wounds were self-inflicted.

Police Headquarters said that King is in a critical condition at Bartica Hospital under Police guard.

The incident occurred at approximately 19:30hrs; Speede died at the Bartica Hospital while receiving medical attention.

According to the Police, for several months now the couple has been experiencing domestic issues.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.