Guyana: Teacher axed to death by husband in front their children

Teacher axed to death by husband in front their children

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Two children – ages 17, 11 – are now traumatised after they witnessed their father hacking their mother to death with an axe on Friday night at 5 Miles Bartica Potaro Road.

Dead is 37-year-old Natoya Speede, a teacher of Lot 34, 6th Avenue Bartica.

The suspect, Orin King, got the family together under the pretext that they were going for a family photoshoot when he committed the heinous crime.

King attempted to take his own life after he was found by the Police with multiple wounds about his body; he told the ranks that the wounds were self-inflicted.

Police Headquarters said that King is in a critical condition at Bartica Hospital under Police guard.

The incident occurred at approximately 19:30hrs; Speede died at the Bartica Hospital while receiving medical attention.

According to the Police, for several months now the couple has been experiencing domestic issues.

