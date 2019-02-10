Guyana: Taxi driver, teen convicted for drug trafficking

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM) — Two Linden residents were on Friday jailed and fined $6.3M each after they were found guilty by City Magistrate Fabayo Azore for trafficking over 26 pounds of cannabis.

Michael Bascom, a 42-year-old taxi driver of Phase One, Linden Housing Scheme, and 19-year-old Reva Bovell, of Obama Drive, Linden, were both on trial for the offence following their arraignment in court last May.

Bascom was sentenced to four years imprisonment while Bovell will serve three years.

The court found that on May 9, 2018, at Linden/Soesdyke Highway, they trafficked 11.832 kilograms of cannabis which they had in their possession.

Custom-Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford had told the court that on the day in question the two defendants were the lone occupants of the vehicle when it was stopped by ranks at a roadblock.

A search uncovered the marijuana.