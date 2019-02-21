Guyana: Taxi driver charged with rape of 14-year-old girl

(NEWS ROOM) — Jaowel Williams, a 32-year-old taxi driver was remanded to prison Tuesday by Magistrate Faith McGusty for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

Williams of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, was not required to plea to the charge which alleged that between January 1, 2019, and February 15, 2019, at Farm, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

It is alleged that the teen was left in his care when he allegedly raped her. The victim told her mother and the matter was reported to the police.

Magistrate McGusty remanded Williams to prison until March 11, 2019.