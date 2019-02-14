Don't Miss
Guyana: Suspected triangle love affair leads to deadly stabbing

By News Room
February 14, 2019

Rohan ‘Khanhai’ Persaud’s body was found Wednesday morning at Back Street Grove with a gaping wound to the abdomen. [Photo: Travis Chase]

(NEWS ROOM) — Two of three suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of 53-year-old Rohan ‘Khanhai’ Persaud of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Persaud’s body was found Wednesday morning at Back Street Grove with a gaping wound to the abdomen.

News Room understands that the main suspect Immat ‘Pampey’ Goocool of Grove Housing Scheme remains at large.

Goocool is the brother of one of the suspects arrested.

News Room understands that Goocool and the victim were engaged in heated arguments after the victim accused him of having an affair with his wife.

It is alleged sometime after midnight Tuesday, the men were arguing when Goocool then took a Stingray bone [fish bone] and stabbed Persaud in the abdomen.

Goocool and the two other suspects ran away and left the injured man bleeding on the road.

News Room understands Goocool had moved into the house with Persaud and his wife some three weeks ago and since then Persaud had accused him of having an affair with his wife.

Due to the constant arguments between the two men, the woman had moved out of the house.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

