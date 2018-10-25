Guyana: Survey to determine needs of disability community

(CMC) – The National Commission on Disability (NCD) is conducting a survey to determine the needs of persons with disabilities, particularly when planning and implementing policies in Guyana.

The NCD said countrywide survey is intended to locate persons with disabilities, categorise their conditions and identify their respective needs.

It said that at the end of this process, all the relevant data gathered will be forwarded to major administrators for consideration in their decision-making process.

NCD Communications Officer, Avonel Corrica, said the survey aims to ascertain the needs of persons with disabilities as it relates to health, education, housing and access to public facilities among other critical inputs that government and other policymakers can influence.

“For this survey, we are going to various houses, in the ten administrative regions, to locate persons with disabilities, find out their needs and whatever is required in terms of education, housing and so on,” Corrica said.

She added that this survey has been conducted in Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and Ten and that the Commission will start the exercise in Region Four shortly. The compiled reports on the findings of the survey will be officially presented in 2019.

The NCD is hoping that when the government is preparing a budget and planning to construct new facilities, add new programmes, lobby for international funding among other things, the needs of persons with disabilities, for example, the presence of a ramp for disabled persons when constructing buildings, will become a determining major factor.