Guyana-Suriname ferry service suspended

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service has been suspended until further notice.

The service was on Monday suspended, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Terminal Manager Gale Culley-Greene explained that the Canawaima Ferry has been experiencing mechanical difficulties for some time and a decision was taken to have the vessel assessed and repaired.

The Terminal Manager further disclosed that if the Canawaima Ferry is docked, a replacement vessel would be sourced. The matter is engaging the attention of both Guyanese and Surinamese authorities, DPI said.

