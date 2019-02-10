Guyana: Student being questioned following bomb threats

Share This On:

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Feb 9, CMC – Police are questioning a female student of the University of Guyana (UG) following a number of bomb threats that led to the tertiary institution being closed for the week.

Media reports have said that the student, is a close relative of staunch supporter of the main opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

While the police have not issued any official statement regarding the latest development, but had said earlier “following the recent events where schools and the University of Guyana were receiving bomb threats, the Guyana Police Force wishes to indicate clearly to the general public and specifically to students, teachers, parents/guardians of the schools, the university and its auxiliaries that from our investigations there is no significant threat.

“Our investigations have revealed so far that students either by themselves or with other persons decided to be mischievous and endeavour to disrupt the existing peace and calm in society and specifically in the education sectors,” the police said.

Crime Chief, Lyndon Alves has confirmed that the student had been detained for questioning and that the matter is still under investigation.

The UG is expected to resume classes on Monday.