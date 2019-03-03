Guyana: Sophia woman stabbed multiple times by husband

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

(NEWS ROOM) — A 41-year-old woman is admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital after she stabbed multiple times by her husband at their Lot 210, Block F North Sophia home Saturday.

Police disclosed that Carol London was at home at the time when the suspect, Derick London arrived home, entered the one storey concrete house at about 10:30hrs and stabbed the woman to her face and other parts of the upper body.

A neighbour, who heard her screaming, rushed over to find her in a pool of blood and Derick leaving with a knife in his hand.

The suspect reportedly sped away from the scene in his car while the woman was rushed to the Hospital where she is admitted in a serious condition.

The suspect was later arrested and remains in custody.

They shared one child, a six year old daughter.