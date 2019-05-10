Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Guyana: Son of supermarket owner, Paul Fraser, dies after shooting in Bagotstown

By Guyana Chronicle
May 10, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
+1
2 Shares

Paul Fraser

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — A 21-year-old man succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained following a shooting incident at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Thursday evening.

Dead is Patrick Fraser of Republic Park, EBD.

Reports are that the young man was hanging out with other persons around 2100hrs last evening at an abandoned house in Norton Street when a gunman opened fire on the group.

Fraser was hit and was rushed to the Diamond hospital where he died.

He sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and feet.

Reports are that the young man was repeatedly warned by his father, businessman Paul Fraser of the C&F Supermarket at Bagotstown, to avoid hanging out in the area where he was shot.

Police are investigating the incident.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
+1
2 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.