Guyana: Son of supermarket owner, Paul Fraser, dies after shooting in Bagotstown

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — A 21-year-old man succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained following a shooting incident at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Thursday evening.

Dead is Patrick Fraser of Republic Park, EBD.

Reports are that the young man was hanging out with other persons around 2100hrs last evening at an abandoned house in Norton Street when a gunman opened fire on the group.

Fraser was hit and was rushed to the Diamond hospital where he died.

He sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and feet.

Reports are that the young man was repeatedly warned by his father, businessman Paul Fraser of the C&F Supermarket at Bagotstown, to avoid hanging out in the area where he was shot.

Police are investigating the incident.

