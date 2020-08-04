(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain Orwain Sandy was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years for shooting his reputed wife, Reona Payne to death on March 31, 2018, in Alexander Village, Georgetown.

Sandy, 38, had pleaded guilty to the offence of manslaughter before Justice Sandil Kissoon via a Zoom hearing last week. He was initially charged with the capital offence of murder but opted to plea to the lesser offence.

The State was represented by Prosecutor Lisa Cave while Sandy was represented by Attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir.

During the sentencing hearing on Tuesday morning, Payne’s ex-husband Richard Beveny, gave an impact statement.

Beveny told the court that he and Payne were married for 12 years and had three kids together. He explained that they were separated for six years during which Payne got into a relationship with Sandy.

According to Beveny, his ex-wife’s death has impacted the lives of their children tremendously which caused their oldest daughter to become suicidal and the youngest son to run away from home.

Beveny said he has forgiven Sandy but wants to know why he killed Payne.

Payne’s eldest son, Rawle Beveny also gave an impact statement and told Sandy that he expected better from him.

Sandy’s attorney told the court that his client was provoked by Payne and had a sudden temporary loss of self-control.

The defence lawyer said there is hope for rehabilitation of his client.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor Cave urged the court to consider that Payne lost her life and the number of times she was shot by Sandy.

The Prosecutor asked the Judge to impose a sentence that will deter like-minded individuals from committing similar crimes.

Justice Kissoon noted that gun-related violence by intimate partners cannot be condoned and such crimes are a plague in society.

The News Room had reported that on the day in question, Sandy and Payne were observed by residents arguing in his car when Payne took his service revolver and threw it out of the car after which she exited the vehicle.

Sandy exited the car, picked up the gun and shot at a fleeing Payne. After she fell to the ground, it is alleged that he stood over her and emptied the gun into her body.

Sandy then drove himself to the Ruimveldt Police Station where he surrendered and handed over the murder weapon.

A post-mortem report revealed that Payne was shot approximately 14 times – 13 times to the chest and once to the head.

Although both Sandy and Payne were married to other people, they were living together for about five years at the Captain’s Providence, East Bank Demerara home.

Following the incident, the GDF immediately interdicted Sandy and launched a Board of Inquiry.