Guyana: Six wanted for shooting of Linden couple

By News Room Guyana
October 9, 2019

WANTED: 21-year-old Martin Fraser, 23-year-old Renard Caesar, 25-year-old Richard Caesar, 32-year-old Randy Billy called “Mact”, 31- year- old Sherwin Benjamin and 28-year-old Denzil Grant

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Guyana Police Force has issued wanted bulletins for six men in connection with the shooting death of Eon Williams and the attempted murder of his girlfriend 20-year-old Melita Antigua on September 28.

The News Room had reported that Williams was driving his car with Antigua — a teacher — in the passenger seat at about 20:15 hrs on September 28 when gunmen in another car opened fire on them.

Williams was shot multiple times as he exited the car and succumbed to his injuries while his girlfriend received gunshot wounds to her leg and back and was admitted to the Linden Hospital in a stable condition.

The police in a statement said 21-year-old Martin Fraser, 23-year-old Renard Caesar, 25-year-old Richard Caesar, 32-year-old Randy Billy called “Mact”, 31- year- old Sherwin Benjamin and 28-year-old Denzil Grant called “Mob” or “Plum Ears” are wanted for questioning in relation to the incident which occurred at Lover’s Lane, South Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden.

The men are all of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the men is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 444-3406, 444-3297, 444-3429, 444-3512, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

“All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” the police said.

