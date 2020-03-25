Guyana: Sisters who attacked, stabbed Linden schoolgirl advised to undergo counselling

Share This On:

Two sisters, ages 13 and 15 who attacked and brutally stabbed their classmate outside of the Linden Foundation Secondary School on January 23 this year have been advised to undergo counselling.

Fifteen-year-old Shashamani Williams was stabbed to her lower back during a fight with the sisters and sustained severe injuries to her diaphragm, muscles and tendons, her left lung, spleen and her stomach.

Regional Commander Hugh Winter told the News Room Tuesday that the investigation into the incident is completed and the file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The Commander noted that a welfare officer also had to prepare a report for the DPP.

In the meantime, while they await legal advice, the DPP instructed that the sisters undergo counselling.

The victim was discharged on February 22 after being hospitalised for a month and is now at home where she is recovering.

