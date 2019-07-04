Guyana: Sister dies after being chopped by brother

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Twenty-five-year-old Cynthia Cozier died Thursday hours after she, her 8-month old baby and her sister were brutally chopped by their brother on Wednesday afternoon at Mariaba, a community in the Waramuri Village in Moruca, Region One.

Cozier, a mother of three, was chopped to the head and other parts of the body; Police Headquarters in a statement Thursday said that she succumbed to her injuries at the Suddie Hospital at around 06:30hrs.

Cozier’s 8-month old son Kevin Suddeen and her sister Beverly France remain in a stable condition at the hospital.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Randy Cozier; Police said he is reportedly mentally ill and remains in hiding. Police Headquarters reported that Cynthia and the suspect had an argument during which he took a cutlass and chopped her and Beverly.

Cynthia had the baby in her hand at the time; the baby was chopped to the head. The Police reported that Randy ran away after the incident, which occurred at approximately 13:00hrs where the siblings live together.

Cynthia’s body is at the Suddie Morgue awaiting a post mortem examination

