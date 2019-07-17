Guyana shooting/suicide: Woman had restraining order against boyfriend

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Twenty-year-old Faith Thompson had a restraining order against her 24-year-old boyfriend Daniel Hinckson who shot her in the neck and then reportedly killed himself Tuesday.

Thompson’s uncle, Justin Lewis told the News Room Tuesday that the couple had an ongoing court case after Hinckson, who was a mechanic of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara reportedly physically abused the young woman.

The restraining order was taken out on July 8, 2019, at the Wales Magistrate’s Court.

The young lady is battling for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital while Hinckson’s body was removed from the Norton Street, Georgetown house after he allegedly shot himself in the head.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:45hrs.

Police Headquarters said the young couple have been in an intimate relationship for the past seven years.

Barbara Robinson, who lives in the bottom flat of the rented house, told the News Room that Thompson only moved into the house with her uncle and grandmother some two months ago and that Hinckson would usually visit.

According to the neighbour, when Thompson’s uncle arrived home, he was pleading with her to open to door to the bedroom after he learnt that Hinckson was at the house but she refused.

Robison told the News Room that the uncle picked up a piece of wood and threatened to beat both Hinckson and Thompson if they did not open the door when he heard the gunshots.

The neighbour said that Thompson ran out of the bedroom and onto the road covered in blood when Hinckson reportedly turned the gun on himself.

Police said the young man was discovered motionless in the house with a handgun in his right hand and the magazine was empty.

Police found a gunshot wound to his right side head.

