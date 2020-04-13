Don't Miss

Guyana: Several homeless after kerosene stove explodes in Kitty house

By News Room Guyana
April 13, 2020

The wooden house in flames

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The explosion of a kerosene stove early Easter Monday has left a family of eight homeless in D’ Andrade Street in Newtown Kitty, Georgetown.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle told the News Room that the stove exploded at around 09:30hrs and resulted in the total destruction of the wooden flat house.

The owner of the house, Annette Heywood told the media that everyone was asleep when they awoke to flames around them.

The occupants managed to escape the burning house unharmed. The fire quickly spread through the wooden house and the family was unable to save anything.

The Fire Chief said firefighters managed to extinguish the fire.

