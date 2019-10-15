Guyana: Several dead in horrific East Bank accident

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A horrific accident between a motorcar and a police vehicle at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resulted in the death of several persons.

Reports indicate that other persons including a policewoman are badly injured. A video sent to the News Room shows the body of the driver protruding from motorcar #PPP 515.

The police are at the scene trying to remove the man from the vehicle.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

The persons were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

The News Room will provide details in a subsequent report.

