Guyana: Several arrested, mastermind being sought in robbery-murder of remigrant

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Police have arrested several persons in connection with the robbery and murder of 74-year-old Godfrey Branch whose battered body was discovered at his Springlands Corentyne Berbice home on Friday.

Of those in custody, three are said to be the prime suspects as they Police are closer to finding the mastermind.

At approximately 09:15hrs, the lifeless body of Branch, who was a former Branch Manager with the National Insurance Scheme(NIS), was discovered with several stab wounds about his body.

The discovery was made by a friend and caretaker who went for her usual check- ins on the elderly man.

The News Room was reliably informed that one of the suspects was seen spending a large sum of cash, while a phone which was confiscated from another suspect, revealed text messages of the plan to commit the heinous crime.

The News Room understands that the suspects are known to the Police and were previously convicted for robbery under arms.

Brunch was seen alive and well on Thursday afternoon slashing the grass in front of his yard.

At the time of the discovery, he was found at the head of the steps in the upper flat with his feet tied at his ankle and stabs wounds to his abdomen, chest and back.

His house was ransacked and the DVR for the surveillance cameras was removed. A quantity of cash belonging to the pensioner was stolen.

