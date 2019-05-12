Guyana: Security guard charged for discharging firearm in Republic Bank

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) A 43-year-old Security Guard attached to GEB Security Services was on Friday charged for discharging his firearm in the Republic Bank, Camp Street, Georgetown location.

Neville Garnett, of Sophia, Greater Georgetown made his appearance before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on May 2, 2019, at Camp Street, Georgetown, Garnett discharged a firearm within 100 yards from the public way.

According to reports on the day in question, Garnett was on duty as an armed guard at Republic Bank, Camp Street when his firearm went off.

The pellets from the firearm allegedly hit some of the customers who were in the bank.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh made no objection to bail.

Magistrate Daly released Garnett on $50,000 bail and adjourned the matter until May 24, 2019

