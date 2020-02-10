Guyana: Rose Hall man ‘busted’ with cocaine

Share This On:

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) – POLICE attached to the Whim Police Station in ‘B’ Division, Region Six, have arrested a trader who was found with a quantity of crack cocaine hidden in his toilet.

The item weighing approximately 30.5 grammes was found concealed in the toilet after police carried out a search at his Sharple Street, Rose Hall Town home on Friday afternoon.

The 53-year-old man, who was reportedly on the radar of detectives for some time, is said to be a supplier of the illicit drug.

An investigation into the ‘bust’ is underway. Overtime, the police have been making positive impact in the eradication of drugs of any type from society, targeting and destroying thousands of acres of ganja cultivation in addition to raiding drugs houses.

