Guyana: Roger Khan file still open, says Ramjattan

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan on Thursday said the Police never closed its investigations into alleged criminal activities by convicted drug lord Roger Khan.

“The Police have continuously been doing their work on Mr Khan; the file was never left closed,” Ramjattan said at a press conference on Thursday.

Khan was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in the United States but served only ten years and was this week released into the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as he awaits deportation to Guyana.

The Security Minister, who previously said Khan will be treated like any other deportee, on Thursday said that “when he comes into the country, he’s obviously going to be processed.”

But he could not say whether the Police will file charges against him.

He further stated that the convicted drug lord is expected back in Guyana within a couple of weeks following the processes in the US prior to his deportation.

Khan was arrested in 2006 in Suriname in a sting operation that Surinamese Police said netted more than 200 kilograms of cocaine – the biggest cocaine haul in Suriname of that year.

Khan, who is alleged to have been the leader of the notorious ‘Phantom Squad’, was extradited immediately to the United States since he reportedly fled from that country several years before to avoid charges.

On October 16, 2009, Khan was jailed for conspiracy to import cocaine into the US, witness tampering and illegal possession of a firearm.

The Phantom Squad was said to be behind a number of notorious executions in the country.

These executions put an end to a dreaded crime wave which gripped the country after the February 23 jailbreak in 2002 in which five dangerous prisoners – Andrew Douglas, Dale Moore, Shawn Browne, Mark Fraser and Troy Dick – shot and stabbed their way out of the Camp Street prison in Georgetown.

