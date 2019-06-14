Guyana: Regma student June Alexander succumbs to head injuries

Share This On:

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — Ten-year-old June Alexander on Friday afternoon succumbed to her head injuries following a fall at the Regma Primary School in Linden last Monday.

Her aunt, Gail Hamilton, related that the family is seeking justice as she strongly contends that her niece was pushed, contrary to statements from eyewitnesses which said she collapsed and fell.

June’s death came hours after the Ministry of Education related to this publication that the entity conducted an investigation into the incident which revealed from a neurologist report at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) , where the child succumbed, that she suffered from a brain condition and that she experienced severe headaches. This was given as the circumstances which led to her death. Reports are that the child’s mother revealed that the child indeed had a brain condition.

Her aunt, however, strongly denied such a claim, saying that her niece was a healthy child who had no brain condition and that her sister never relayed that information to the family.”My niece was a healthy healthy child, they are trying to cover up, that child never had no brain condition. If that was the case, we woulda deh running hospital with her steady steady. You could check the hospital and see how much time that child does go hospital. If anything is for a little cold. Nothing else. I am looking for justice for my niece,”Hamilton related.

June leaves to mourn seven other siblings, her parents and other relatives. She was described as a quiet and well-behaved child.

