Guyana: Regional officer charged for ‘voodoo’ Facebook post

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) A 69-year-old Regional Development Officer at Ministry of Communities was on Friday charged for attempting to destroy his sister-in-law’s reputation and corrupt public moral.

Mahbood Rahman, appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court heard that between February 2, 2019, and February 3, 2019, at Kingstown, Georgetown, Rahman without any legal or lawful justification or excuse, insulted Famida Rahman, by way of writing and photography via Facebook, with intent to injure or destroy her reputation and corrupt public moral.

According to the facts presented in court, the victim is Mahbood’s sister-in-law. The two have not had good relations due to a property feud.

On February 3, 2019, when the victim logged onto her Facebook account, she saw that Mahbood had tagged her in a photo captioned “Pamir Maher Magic” which is suspected to be obeah (voodoo) chants. The image reportedly contained a photograph of Famida in a bottle filled with liquid with a string around its neck.

The victim became fearful for her life and reported the matter to the police station.

Mahbood Rahman was arrest and admitted posting the image on his Facebook account.

Magistrate Daly released Mahbood Rahman on $20,000 bail and adjourned the matter to May 17, 2019.

