Guyana records third COVID-19 death in 24 hours

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Ministry of Health has announced its second COVID-19 death for Sunday and the third in less than 24hrs; the victim is a 53-year-old woman from Region 4.

The 53-year-old woman is recorded as Guyana’s 37th COVID-19 death.

In a statement, the Ministry said it “regrettably informs that as of 13:00hrs on August 30, 2020, one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.”

The Ministry did not provide details on where or when the person died.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry reported the 36th COVID-19 death –a 78-year-old woman of Region Nine –who followed less than 12hrs after the 35th death which was an 80-year-old man from Region 4.

On Friday, the Ministry reported three COVID-19 deaths but did not release their age or gender.

The Ministry has not stated whether these persons had underlying conditions.

From August 16 to date, the Ministry has now recorded 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Members of the public are encouraged to observe the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES #8 published in the Official Gazette on 14 August 2020 which emphasises the need to practice physical distancing, use of a facemask correctly and consistently and practice good hand washing hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.