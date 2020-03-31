Guyana records second coronavirus death

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A man who tested positive for COVID-19 at the weekend is Guyana’s second fatality from complications of the disease.

The 38-year-old patient was one of two admitted to the Ministry’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital. He succumbed on Tuesday morning, according to a source close to the family.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence at a press conference on Monday revealed that two of the eight confirmed COVID-19 patients with the virus were admitted to the ICU.

Guyana’s first COVID-19 patient –a 52-year-old woman of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) – died on March 11 at the Georgetown Public Hospital, hours after she was admitted.

The woman had Diabetes and Hypertension; the second patient who succumbed on Tuesday also had underlying medical conditions.

The Minister of Public Health is slated to give an update on the situation at 13:00hrs Tuesday.

