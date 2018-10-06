Guyana records lowest ever deforestation rate

(CMC) – The Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) says the country has recorded its lowest ever deforestation rate to date of 0.048 per cent and this augurs well for the Guyana -Norway Forest agreement.

In 2009, Norway and Guyana signed a US$250 million agreement to preserve tropical forests with the two governments envisioning a financial mechanism that would rapidly channel resources into Guyana to support low-carbon economic development and pre-empt pressures that might otherwise lead to deforestation.

“The deforestation rate at the start of the agreement which was in the year 2010 reflected at a rate of 0.056 per cent … to the rate we are now reflecting for 2017 which is 0.048, a significant decrease from the start rate of the partnership,” said the GFC head of Planning and Development, Pradeepa Bholanath.

She said this translates to a total area of deforestation of 8, 851 hectares and that it compares to an estimated 13,000 hectares which was recorded in the peak year, 2012.

She said the new deforestation rate is good news for Guyana since it indicates that across all main drivers which include infrastructure, mining, agriculture and forest fires, “we have seen a decrease in every single one of these drivers particularly for the largest driver, which is mining deforestation”.

Bholanath said this is also reflective of the effectiveness of policy implementation in both the mining and forest sectors.

The GFC completed mapping of the year 2017, forest change from deforestation drivers. This assessment is part of the national programmes of Monitoring Reporting and Verification (MRV) that Guyana started in 2010 with support from the Norwegian Government.

It also forms part of the Guyana/Norway partnership on climate and forests.