Guyana records 9th COVID-19 death

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

Advertisement

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A 67-year-old man died from the new Coronavirus Wednesday night at the Georgetown Public Hospital, the News Room has confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths in Guyana to nine.

He was among three persons who were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. The Ministry of Public Health in a subsequent press release identified him as Samuel Morris.

The Ministry said he passed away at 20:20 and had suffered from other complications.

“He was a known diabetic,” the Ministry said.

“The Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health and the GPHC extend condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Morris.

“The ministry continues to plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practising social distancing, staying at home, wearing face masks and regularly and thoroughly washing hands,” the Ministry of Public Health noted.

Guyana recorded its eighth COVID-19 death on April 24; the victim was identified as Lennox Williams, 45, who died at approximately 14:45hrs.

Williams was also in the ICU. As of April 29, Guyana recorded 78 known cases of the disease including 18 recoveries and the number of deaths; this means there are 51 active cases of the disease here.

Guyana’s seventh COVID-19 death was recorded on April 18; the victim was 49-year-old Sydney Trellis popularly known as ‘Jacket’ who resided at Wismar, Linden in Region 10.

The sixth COVID-19 death in Guyana was recorded on April 8 and the victim was veteran engineer, Colonel John Percy Leon Lewis, 77. He was tested positive for the disease after he died.

The fifth death was recorded on April 6 and that victim was drag racer Deryck ‘Mad Dog’ Jaisingh while the fourth victim was 59-year-old Shadrach Stoll, who had a history of health complications, including diabetes and hypertension.

Guyana’s third COVID-19 death was recorded on April 3 and the victim was identified as Osa Collins, a 78-year-old resident of New Amsterdam.

Thirty-eight-year old Jermaine Ifill was the second person who died from the disease on March 31 while 52-year-old Ratna Baboolall from Good Hope, East Coast Demerara was Guyana’s first case; she died on March 11, a few days after arriving from the United States.

( 0 ) ( 0 )