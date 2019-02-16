Guyana: Prominent businessman Inderjeet Beharry dies

Share This On:

(INEWS GUYANA) — Guyanese business tycoon, Inderjeet ‘Indi’ Beharry, CCH, passed away Friday morning (February 15, 2019).

He was in his 70s at the time of his death.

Mr Beharry of the Beharry Group of Companies, has been one of the most important and abled businessmen in Guyana and was outstanding in the fields of manufacturing, finance and insurance and other areas of entrepreneurship.

He was an acquired philantrophist. He leaves to mourn his wife and three children.