Guyana: Probe launched into death of children suffering from cancer

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 3 Shares

(CMC) – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is urging the public to “to resist the urge to speculate” as it announced an investigation into the adverse reaction a particular medication has had on a number of children suffering from cancer.

Media reports here said at least two children died from complications after the medication was administered to them.

“We express our sincerest condolences to the parents, relatives and friends of the children who were involved in this tragic situation and wish to assure them that we will provide full answers upon completion of the investigation, the GPHC said.

“The GPHC reassures the public that every life is precious to its staff and every death is distressing,” the GPHC said in a statement, adding that the investigation “involves the interviewing of all medical persons directly involved along with an assessment of the medication administered”.

“Further the usage of that medication has been discontinued. While the investigation continues we advise members of the public to resist the urge to speculate on what is a sensitive matter and to await the findings of the investigation.”

The GPHC did not name the type of medicine administered to the children, but said that the probe would include interviewing all medical personnel directly involved along with an assessment of the medication administered.

It said that the usage of the medicine, which it did not name, has since been discontinued.

The GPHC said that it is working with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Public Health, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), World Health Organisation (WHO) and other agencies in an effort to improve its services.