Guyana: Prisoner dies after drinking from bottle believed to contain alcohol

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) An inmate of Mazaruni Prison died on Saturday after allegedly drinking from a bottle reportedly containing alcohol at a local quarry.

The inmate was identified as Gary Stuart.

Reports indicate that Stuart and other inmates were working recently at the quarry, washing and painting boats, when they found and took a bottle they believe contained alcohol.

Police said the prison officer suspected that the inmates drank the contents of the bottle and it made them sick.

Stuart was rushed to the Bartica Hospital after crying out for severe pain in the abdomen. He was later pronounced dead by a doctor at the hospital.

His body is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

