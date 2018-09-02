Guyana: Prison officers found complicit in contraband smuggling resign

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(iNEWS GUYANA) — Two Lusignan Prison officers were forced to tender their resignations when they were caught trying to smuggle contraband into the prison.

According to Prisons Director Gladwin Samules “the motto of the Guyana Prison Service which is ‘Together in Service’ was fully activated by some ranks of the Lusignan Prison to facilitate their wrongdoings.”

He outlined that one of the ranks on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, reported late to his shift around 20:04h and reportedly had in his possession of 398 grams of marijuana and cigarettes.

Samules explained that the contraband in the prison became known and the Gate Keeper alerted the rank that brought it in; reportedly opening the Prison gate to allow his colleague to get rid of the illicit substances.

INews understands that both ranks, when confronted, confirmed the information was true and tendered their resignations.

It did not end there for the men however, as the Prison Director said that the matter was reported to the police for investigation and possible charges.

Meanwhile, in more news from the Luisgnan prison; a prisoner is now in hot water after he was found with 35 grams of marijuana in his slippers.

This publication understands that the slippers he was wearing was not the one he left the prison with.

According to Samuels, the discovery was made at about 13:45h on Saturday.

Prison Ranks on duty conducted a search on him after he returned from delivering meals at the Holding Bay.

He is currently in prison for larceny serving a one year sentence.

New Amsterdam

Further, a civilian driver was on Saturday at about 16:25h detained at the New Amsterdam Prison after the truck he was driving was searched by a policeman on duty at the prison and four packs of cigarettes were found behind the driver’s seat.

He is a frequent deliveryman of dietary items to the prison.

No declaration was made prior to the search.

The information was reported to Central Police Station.