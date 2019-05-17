No Saint Lucians in Guyana prisons, no Guyanese in Saint Lucia prison, official boasts

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

Acting Director of Prisons in Guyana, Gladwin Samuels, has described it as a “plus” that no Guyanese is incarcerated at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) in Saint Lucia, likewise there are no Saint Lucians in the South American country’s prison system.

Samuels, who is in Saint Lucia, reportedly accompanying his wife on a training programe until Friday, May 17, pointed out that despite the significant Guyanese population in Saint Lucia, not one Guyanese is among the 504 inmates at BCF.

He said of the estimated 2,150 inmates in Guyana prisons, none are Saint Lucian.

“Of the 504 prisoners in the facility here in Saint Lucia, I am proud that despite the Guyanese population in Saint Lucia [is] so high that we actually have no Guyanese in prison,” he told HTS.

“And fortunately for Saint Lucia as well, we currently have in the vicinity of 2,150 prisoners back home and we have no Saint Lucians, so I guess it’s a plus for both countries,” Samuels added.

According to HTS, this is Samuels’ second visit to Saint Lucia. His first was for a training programme about 15 years ago.

( 0 ) ( 0 )