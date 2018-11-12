Guyana: President’s return from Cuba delayed

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM) — Even though he was released from a medical centre in Cuba, President David Granger will not be back in Guyana for Local Government Elections (LGE) on Monday, November 11.

This was confirmed by the President’s Assistant Director (Editorial) of the Public Information and Press Services Unit, Ariana Gordon when contacted by News Room on Sunday.

On October 30, President Granger and First Lady, Sandra Granger departed Guyana for Cuba where he underwent a series of tests to determine his sickness.

The Ministry of the Presidency had initially stated that the first couple will return in time for LGE, however, at this time, the Ministry could not say when the Commander-in-Chief is expected to return to Guyana.

The Ministry also has no information as to whether President Granger and Mrs Granger will vote at the LGE via proxy.

On November 7, the Ministry informed the nation that the Head-of-State was released from the Centre for Medical, Surgical Research in Havana, Cuba following an intensive series of tests by specialist doctors.

“Clinical analyses are still incomplete and it is expected that the Guyana Embassy in Havana will issue a statement when enough evidence is available,” the statement had noted.

Prior to his departure to Cuba, President Granger said he has developed some “symptoms” which need further investigation and that investigation can only be done in Cuba.

“At this time, there is no clear indication…of what the nature of the investigation is.

“It’s a question of investigation and I think I can get the best advice in Cuba so I cannot say if there is or what is wrong and the doctors themselves have not specifically pointed to any ailment. It requires, you know, investigation and that’s what I’m going for,” President Granger had said.

In May this year, Mr and Mrs Granger visited Trinidad and Tobago for a medical checkup where they were both given a clean bill of health.