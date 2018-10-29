Guyana: President Granger to visit Cuba
By CMC
October 29, 2018
(CMC) – President David Granger leaves here on Tuesday for Cuba for an 11-day visit, according to a brief statement issued by the Ministry of the presidency.
It gave no details as to the visit, saying that Granger will be accompanied by his wife, Mrs Sandra Granger, for the visit to Havana.
“The President is expected to return on November 11,” the statement added.
