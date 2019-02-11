Guyana president Granger returns home from Cuba following treatment

Share This On:

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — President David Granger, who left Guyana last week for follow up treatment of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in Cuba, will return home today (Sunday, Feb. 10).

According to a release, on the recommendation of his Cuban medical team of specialists, President Granger toured Old Havana and its environs on Saturday and had a look at the Capitol Building, the new hotels that are being constructed, Plaza de la Revolucion and several places of interest.

In Old Havana, President Granger did a walkabout in and around the Craft Market on the waterfront and saw Cuban craft and paintings on full display. The President also visited the Guyana Embassy in Miramar and met with staff members who were on location, including Millicent Rose, Financial Attaché; and Dr. Melissa Corlette-Sengwe, Student Affairs Attaché at the embassy.

Later, the President and First Lady, Sandra Granger, had lunch at the famous La Forest Restaurant before returning to his protocol house.