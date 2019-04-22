Guyana President David Granger completes radiotherapy treatment

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — President David Granger has returned to Guyana, having completed his regime of radiotherapy in Cuba, however, his doctors have cautioned against a hectic workload.

The president returned to Guyana Saturday evening.

In a statement on Saturday, Ambassador of Guyana to the Republic of Cuba, Halim Majeed, said President Granger has completed his regime of radiotherapy without any complication.

Last year, he was diagnosed with non-hodgkin lymphoma and had been undergoing treatment in Cuba ever since.

Ambassador Majeed said the president’s medical specialists are looking forward to his recovery and his return to normalcy.

“The president will continue a schedule of medication prescribed by his doctors and is expected to return to Cuba at a time to be determined by his Cuban medical team,” Ambassador Majeed stated.

While the president will resume official duties, the doctors have warned against having too much of a hectic schedule and workload.

“In terms of his resumption of official duties, they have cautioned against too heavy a workload immediately and have advised that care must be taken in pursuing excessive public engagements at this time,” Ambassador Majeed explained.

Late last month, President Granger successfully completed his regime of chemotherapy, which was part of his medical treatment for non-hodgkin lymphoma.

According to the American Cancer Society, non-hodgkin lymphoma (also known as non-hodgkin lymphoma, NHL, or sometimes just lymphoma) is a cancer that starts in the white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body’s immune system.

Since his diagnosis late October 2018, President Granger has been receiving medical treatment at Cuba’s Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CIMEQ).

President Granger has iterated his gratitude to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel; First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raul Castro; First Vice-President of Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa; Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla; Cuba’s Ambassador in Guyana, Narciso Reinaldo Socorro; the Medical Team at CIMEQ; the CARICOM Caucus in Cuba and the many colleagues, friends and well-wishers who have extended best wishes for his full recovery and have prayed for his return to good health and physical well-being.