Guyana: Porter dies after falling from moving truck in East Bank Essequibo

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A 20-year-old porter is now dead after he fell from a moving truck at around 20:30hrs Monday on the Le Destien Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

Dead is Leon Thorne of East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

The Police said the truck – GWW 7269 – was being driven by the owner 37-year-old, Rondell Cornette, who was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when Thorne fell out from the tray of the vehicle.

He received injuries to his head and other parts of the body.

In an unconscious state, Thorne was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police ranks from the Parika Police Station are investigating the incident.

The truck is currently lodged at the station while the driver is in police custody.

Thorne’s body is presently at Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.

