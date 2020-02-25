Guyana: Port Kaituma miner stabbed to death with scissors

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Police are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old miner of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD) who was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors Sunday.

Joseph Calistro died on Monday after he was stabbed at 14 Miles allegedly by a 25 -year -old miner who has since been detained.

According to the Police, Calistro and the suspect were imbibing at a shop when a fight ensued. It is alleged that the suspect attempted to walk away but was pursued and assaulted by the victim who was armed with a pair of scissors.

The suspect reportedly became annoyed, disarmed Calistro and wounded him with the scissors.

Calistro received medical attention at the Arakaka Health Centre at about 01:00h on Monday and was sent away. Police said he returned to the facility hours later with a breathing problem and was receiving oxygen when he succumbed.

His body, which bore a wound to the middle of the chest and another to the right arm, is presently at the Port Kaituma Hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

