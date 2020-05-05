Guyana: Porknocker murdered by woman over missing gun

Share This On:
(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) – Police investigators in the town of Mahdia are on the hunt for a 23-year-old woman who is wanted for the murder of her 24-year-old co-worker.
Porknocker Vanir Nasio was pronounced dead after he was beaten by the 23-year-old woman whose name has not been released.
A Police report stated that the two worked together on a dredge in the Siparuni Backdam and on Monday afternoon the woman realised that her gun was missing and accused the man of stealing it.
The two got into a fight and the woman reportedly beat the man about his body and kicked him repeatedly.
The injured man left the mining camp in the company of another co-worker to seek medical attention but collapsed and died on his way to the hospital.
The suspect has not been seen since the incident. Investigators are in the area probing the murder and continuing their search for the murder suspect.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Guyana News
- CARICOM Observer Team for Guyana elections recount arrives in Guyana
- Guyana records 9th COVID-19 death
- Blast kills three soldiers in Guyana
- Guyana: Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed
- Guyana: Man sentenced to stand one hour in sun for breaching curfew
- Guyana airports unlikely to re-open on May 3; PAHO says relaxing measures too early can lead to new wave of COVID-19
- Guyana records one new case of COVID-19
- U.S commits US$1.7M to Guyana, other Caribbean countries in COVID-19 fight
- Guyana seeks approval to treat COVID-19 patients with antibodies from survivors