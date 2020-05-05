Don't Miss

Guyana: Porknocker murdered by woman over missing gun

May 5, 2020

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) – Police investigators in the town of Mahdia are on the hunt for a 23-year-old woman who is wanted for the murder of her 24-year-old co-worker.

Porknocker Vanir Nasio was pronounced dead after he was beaten by the 23-year-old woman whose name has not been released.

A Police report stated that the two worked together on a dredge in the Siparuni Backdam and on Monday afternoon the woman realised that her gun was missing and accused the man of stealing it.

The two got into a fight and the woman reportedly beat the man about his body and kicked him repeatedly.

The injured man left the mining camp in the company of another co-worker to seek medical attention but collapsed and died on his way to the hospital.

The suspect has not been seen since the incident. Investigators are in the area probing the murder and continuing their search for the murder suspect.

