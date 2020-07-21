Guyana: Political activist sent death threats using fake Facebook profile but still got caught

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Ryan Williams, an activist attached to A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), was on Monday charged with threatening to kill Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (rt’d) Claudette Singh.

Williams, 27 of Sliver City, Linden, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged under the Cybercrime Act for using a computer system to coerce, harass, intimidate, humiliate, etc.

It is alleged that Williams on July 14, 2020, in Linden used his Facebook account via his computer system to threaten Singh and use violence towards her and members of her family.

The Magistrate after listening to the case via a Zoom hearing released Williams on $500,000 bail and adjourned the case to August 3, 2020.

It is alleged that Williams used a fake Facebook profile under the name Raheem Raahman to post a status which reads: “If you Claudette Singh think you will declare fraudulent votes so that the PPP will win, well think again bcuz you and everybody in ur house will f**king dead.”

Ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Cyber Crime Unit were able to trace the IP address back to Williams’ computer.

Williams was arrested at his Linden home and reportedly confessed to the crime under caution.

A person who commits an offence under this section is liable–

on summary conviction to a fine of five million dollars and to imprisonment for three years.