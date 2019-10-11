Guyana: Policeman, friend charged for drug trafficking

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A Berbician Police Corporal and another man, who were recently busted during a sting operation at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt with $12.2M worth in cannabis, were on Friday charged with drug trafficking.

Quincy Bacchus, of New Amsterdam, Berbice and Ramu Singh, of Rose Hall, Corentyne appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the joint charge which alleged that on October 7, 2019, at Aubrey Barker Road, they had 54 pounds of cannabis in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Bacchus was represented by Attorney-at-law George Thomas, who made an application for bail on the grounds that his client did not have knowledge and control of the narcotics

According to Thomas, his client, who is stationed at the Central Police Station, Berbice was in his vehicle driving to Georgetown and saw Singh with his bags and decided to give him a drop to town.

The lawyer noted that at no time did Bacchus check to see what was inside the bags Singh had in his possession.

Singh did not have legal presentation in court on Friday.

According to reports, on the day in question, the Police received a tip that Bacchus was using his “uniform privileges” to traffic cannabis from Berbice to Georgetown.

Bacchus, after being trailed by ranks from the Police Narcotics Branch was intercepted at Aubrey Barker Road in his car. At the time, he was dressed in his Police uniform while Singh was a passenger in the vehicle.

Police found seven parcels of cannabis inside the trunk.

Police Prosecutor Blackman made no objection to Bacchus being released on bail but opposed to Singh being granted his pre-trial liberty based on the quantity of the drug.

Magistrate McGusty released Bacchus on $300,000 bail with the condition that he lodges his passport at the court while Singh was remanded to prison until November 8, 2019.

