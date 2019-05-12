Guyana: Police reviewing CCT footage in Paul ‘White Boy’ Fraser killing

Share This On:

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) Police are reviewing CCTV footage and are continuing to process evidence found at the crime scene where 23-year-old Patrick Fraser, called “White Boy”, was gunned down on Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Thursday night.

An arrest is yet to be made, police have confirmed.

The deceased, whose father is businessman Paul Fraser of C&F Supermarket, was reportedly shot in the leg and abdomen.

Patrick Matthew Fraser previously resided at Republic Park, EBD.

Residents said the young man was known to persons in the area since he would visit his friends on a regular basis. He was shot by an associate, they contend.

Reports indicate that the victim was consuming alcohol with friends in a yard when someone shot at him, not just once, but twice.

Police have since found one .32 spent shell, one warhead, a pair of black-and-orange slippers and a white Polo cap at the crime scene.

After the shooting, young Fraser was picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, EBD, where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

From reports gathered, the young man usually frequented the area.

